Charlotte Fire heads to Vermont to help with flooding concerns

CHARLOTTE — In an act of interstate assistance, members of the Charlotte Fire Department are heading up to Vermont.

North Carolina Task Force 3 was deployed to help as Emergency Responders prepare for ‘catastrophic, life-theatening’ flooding, according to the fire department.

Charlotte Fire deployed North Carolina Task Force 3 to assist with an Emergency Management Assistance need from Vermont as they prepare for catastrophic, life-threatening flooding. Most of Vermont has seen two to eight inches of rain over the past week. pic.twitter.com/lxtw36b14L — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) July 9, 2023

In the past week, most areas in Vermont have seen between two and eight inches of rain.

Rain in the Charlotte area over the weekend caused enough flash flooding to submerge cars and flood rivers.

“It was pouring rain and I started getting some texts from some other residents in the building and then I realized, oh no, I better go and check my car,” Charlotte Resident Kat King said. “By the time I opened the garage door, the water was moving so fast that I was afraid to step into it to get to my car.”

