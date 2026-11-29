CHARLOTTE — The Crown Club, an independent Charlotte Hornets fan club, has introduced its Buzz Bundle holiday gift package. The bundle combines a 2026-27 club membership with The Bugs Sweatshirt.

Founded in 2021, the group has more than 500 members. A portion of each membership supports the nonprofit Safe Alliance. Standalone adult gift memberships are also offered for $33.

The standard Buzz Bundle costs $75-$79. Each package includes a member T-shirt, an official jersey patch, and a membership card. Members also receive $50 off away game trips, access to a members-only Slack channel, and free food and partner perks at every TEALgate held at The Local in Uptown before home games.

Customers must place orders by Dec. 12 for delivery before Christmas. Each order includes an entry into a giveaway to win two game tickets.

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