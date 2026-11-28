CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte.

Police were in the area of Morgan Street and Cloudman Street searching for two aggressive dogs on Saturday.

The dogs are believed to be a black-and-white brindle adult pit bull and a bluish-gray adult pit bull.

CMPD says officers responded to the 200 block of South Cloudman Street just before 8 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one person suffering from a dog attack, who was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another victim was located just before 9:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Morgan Street. That victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., police said they captured both dogs believed to be involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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