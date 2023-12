CHARLOTTE — A popular west Charlotte restaurant has a new location.

Cuzzo’s Cuisine officially opened a new spot at Charlotte Premium Outlets on Tuesday.

Channel 9 reported in May that the Cuzzo’s Tuckaseegee Road location caught fire.

That location hasn’t reopened yet.

The restaurant is best known for its lobster mac and cheese and red velvet waffles.

