Dad plans to spend $100K scratch-off prize on family

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A man from Kings Mountain is a shoo-in for a “World’s Best Dad” mug this Father’s Day.
Adrin Anthony won a $100,000 scratch-off prize Thursday after buying a ticket at a convenience store in Cherryville, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
“I just stopped in to buy a drink,” Anthony said.
He bought a $10 Million Spectacular ticket and won the $100K prize. Now, those winnings will go toward a family trip to Disney World, and Anthony said he might buy his son a car.
“We can use this win to help pay for that,” Anthony said in a statement.
According to lottery officials, Anthony had long believed that he would win a prize.
“I’ve been telling [my wife] for years I was going to win,” Anthony said with a laugh.
After taxes, Anthony took home $71,514, according to the lottery.
