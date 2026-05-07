Daycare worker indicted in death of Caldwell County toddler

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County grand jury has indicted a daycare worker in the death of 16‑month‑old Maddie Mitchell, who died last year on her first day at Creative Beginnings Daycare.

This week, the grand jury returned a second‑degree murder indictment against Alexandra Coffey.

According to court documents, Coffey placed a blanket over the toddler and then lay on top of her while scrolling on her phone. Maddie later died from her injuries.

The case remains ongoing as Coffey now faces the newly issued murder charge.

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