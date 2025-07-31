Daycare drops appeal after toddler’s death

LENOIR, N.C. — A daycare is no longer fighting its suspension after the death of a toddler.

Health officials confirm Creative Beginnings of Lenior dropped its appeal.

Sixteen-month-old Maddy was found unresponsive after she was put down for a nap in May, police said.

One of the daycare workers, Alexandra Lee Coffey, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Health officials suspended the daycares license days after.

An official cause of death has not been released.

