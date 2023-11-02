Deadly crash in Burke County shuts down I-40, NCSHP says

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A person has died after a car accident in Burke County on Thursday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the accident happened just before noon on I-40 West near Old N.C. Highway 10 near Connelly Springs.

According to the NCSHP, I-40 West will be closed for several hours, and drivers are asked to use a detour.

Officials have not released the cause of the crash, but have confirmed one person is dead.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

