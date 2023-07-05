Pedestrian struck, killed in early morning York County crash, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a car in York County early Tuesday morning, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the call came in around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning on Highway 161 near Paraham Road in York for a person hit by a car.

SCSHP says a 2018 Toyota was driving east on Highway 161, and the victim died at the scene.

Troopers say the accident is still under investigation, and the driver of the Toyota was not hurt.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

