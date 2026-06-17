Deadly shooting at Newton business under investigation

NEWTON, N.C. — Police in Newton are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside a business on Locust Street Wednesday afternoon.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty confirmed that police went to the scene of the Old Hickory Tannery for a reported shooting just after 3 p.m.

Faherty learned the shooting involved two workers at the plant. Police in Newton said the shooting happened in an office area of the plant.

Police told Faherty that a suspect is in custody.

The victim hasn’t been identified at this time.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

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