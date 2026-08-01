Novant Health investigates suspicious intruder at medical center

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A patient at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center reported that an unauthorized man entered her room and went through her personal belongings. The incident occurred on July 25 and prompted a response from the Matthews Police Department.

While Novant Health officials stated they are investigating the suspicious behavior and working with local authorities, the hospital’s public safety team initially declined to file a formal police report when officers arrived at the scene.

The patient, who requested to remain anonymous, was receiving treatment for pneumonia last Saturday when the encounter occurred. She described waking up to find a tall man standing near her bed.

“I opened my eyes, and there was this tall man standing over the couch, right near my bed. And he had his two hands into my large overnight bag, and he was rifling through my stuff,” the patient said.

When she asked why he was in the room, the man reportedly claimed a physician had sent him. “I said to him, ' Who are you? And why are you here?’ And he said, ‘Oh, the doctor sent me,’” the woman said.

She stated she knew the claim was a lie and screamed for help. She noted that the man backed out of the room with his hands behind him to reach for the door handle. He then exited just as a hospital employee entered the room.

The experience left the patient fearful for her safety. “I will never forget his eyes or his face the rest of my life because it terrified me that much. They’re burned in my mind,” the woman said.

She noted that the man backed out of the room with his hands behind him to reach for the door handle.

The woman was not physically harmed during the incident and confirmed that none of her belongings were taken, but she expressed concern that the situation could have escalated if the employee had not arrived.

Following the incident, the woman contacted her daughter, who questioned Novant Health staff about their security protocols and why they had not notified her.

The patient’s daughter expressed frustration with how the hospital handled the immediate aftermath. “I would have thought that that would have been a standard policy or standard procedure,” the daughter said regarding the filing of an official report.

A spokesperson for Novant Health confirmed the facility is investigating an incident of suspicious behavior. The organization stated it notified local officials and is working with them to evaluate next steps.

However, Matthews police records indicate a patrol officer responded to the hospital on July 25 but did not file a report.

According to the Police Department, Novant Health public safety officers told the responding officer there was no need for a report at that time. Novant Health has not changed its stance on the necessity of a police report.

The patient stated she is in the process of filing her own report with the Matthews Police Department. Both the woman and her daughter said they do not intend to return to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

The patient has called for changes to hospital security, stating the facility is currently too easy to access.

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