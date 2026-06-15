Death investigation underway in Valdese after man found dead

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A death investigation is underway in Valdese after police found a man unresponsive in a parking area off West Main Street on Sunday night.

The Valdese Police Department said officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the rear parking lot between Rock Drug Store and First Citizens Bank for a report of a cardiac arrest.

When they arrived, they found 23‑year‑old Jacob Dewayne Revis deceased.

A Burke County Medical Examiner responded to the scene, and an autopsy has been requested.

Police Chief Shane Ramsey said no foul play is suspected, based on video recovered from the area.

The family has been notified, and investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine Revis’ cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

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