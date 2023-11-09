Dependents of Mecklenburg County retirees will keep benefits at same cost

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County officials sent a letter to hundreds of retirees last spring that revealed they have been accidentally providing benefits to their family members totaling as much as $80 million over the last four decades.

The county told Channel 9 that it was a mistake, but former employees say it’s money they’re owed.

“What’s become increasingly clear is that it’s not clear,” said Dena R. Diorio, the county manager. “The policy language, the proceed practice, and the analyses rate structures do not align.”

County commissioners voted Wednesday to let retirees continue paying the discounted rate for dependent coverage through 2024.

“That we can be clear about … was it offered? Was it paid for, and was it being delivered?” said Leigh Altman, commissioner at large. “Because that’s a contract, and we need to honor that contract.”

Retiree Karen Hefner gets emotional thinking of the fixed-income families she helped while working for Mecklenburg County.

“I dedicated half my life to Mecklenburg County and the Department of Social Services,” Hefner said.

She’s now on a fixed income and says an increase in expenses could be detrimental.

Hefner said she was amazed that the mistake had gone on for so long.

“And now it has come to this,” she said.

In the meantime, commissioners approved hiring an independent benefits attorney and auditor to look at the county’s policy to clear up what that means moving forward.

Hefner said she is relieved.

“It gives me some breathing,” she said.

The next step will be for the county to hire a law firm to do the third-party review.

The county’s HR department plans to send letters to retirees next week so they can select their benefits for 2024.

