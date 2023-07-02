Deputies ask for public help to find missing Rowan County teen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Tiffanee Lynn Steverson was last seen in Salisbury at her house on File Farm Road, deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the family’s report points to the possibility of Steverson running away to Charlotte.

Deputies said the case is an open investigation.

Anyone who sees Steverson is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

