Deputies investigating after car crashes into nuclear station in South Carolina

SENECA, S.C. — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car crashed into the fence of a nuclear station Thursday night.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the Oconee Nuclear Station around 8 p.m.

At the scene, the Uniform Patrol Bureau told deputies that a white male driving a silver 2002 Toyota Camry drove through the exit side of the gate on the Highway 183 side of the facility.

After the vehicle struck the pop-up barricades that security at the plant activated, the driver backed the vehicle up and proceeded down a dirt road, where Duke Energy security blocked the vehicle. The driver then drove through a fence after attempting to hit the security officers, according to deputies.

Deputies said the driver drove out of the exit of the plant and attempted to hit a security truck with the guard in it. After driving back onto Highway 183, the driver then drove into Pickens County and pulled onto some property on Jones Mill Road, where shots were fired.

It is unclear where the shots originated from, according to deputies.

Deputies said they are searching for a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with an Arkansas tag that reads 380VDR.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or this incident is asked to call 911 immediately.

VIDEO: Woman’s death after NC power grid attack ruled a homicide, authorities say

Woman’s death after NC power grid attack ruled a homicide, authorities say





©2023 Cox Media Group