Deputies make arrest, seize guns, drugs from Chester home

CHESTER, S.C. — Chester County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ronald Sky Wilson, 41, Thursday and seized drugs and guns from a home.

Deputies served a search warrant after a domestic disturbance at the home on White Tail Drive off Old York Road in Chester.

During the search of the home, deputies said Wilson had:

Approximately 85 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana

Approximately 20 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine

34 Firearms

On Thursday, March 14, 2024 Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on White Tail... Posted by Chester County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Wilson also had hundreds of rounds of ammunition, along with firearms equipped with suppressors, the sheriff’s office said.

Wilson was charged with:

Third-degree domestic violence

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Trafficking methamphetamine

Firearms possession during the commission of a violent crime

The investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges.

©2024 Cox Media Group