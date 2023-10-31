Deputies search for suspect after Dollar General robbed in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are looking for the person who robbed a Dollar General in Burke County on Monday.

It happened at the store on Burke Street near the town of Rhodhiss.

Authorities said the suspect was armed.

Burke County deputies believe the suspect headed down Cape Hickory Road afterward and they are searching for them in that area.

>> Channel 9′s Dave Faherty is working to learn more about what happened and is asking for a description of the car the suspect could be in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Man attacked, robbed in parking lot of north Charlotte strip mall)

Man attacked, robbed in parking lot of north Charlotte strip mall

©2023 Cox Media Group