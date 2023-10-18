Family Dollar employee shot during robbery in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to one person being shot Tuesday night.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Fallston Road.

Police said a store employee was shot in the leg during the robbery. They have received treatment and have been released from the hospital.

One of the suspects believed to be involved was dressed in all black. The suspect was also wearing a face covering, according to police.

The Shebly Police Department said it is actively investigating this case; however, no suspects have been identified at this time.

VIDEO: Robbery suspect holds workers at gunpoint, steals $30,000 from north Charlotte restaurant

Robbery suspect holds workers at gunpoint, steals $30,000 from north Charlotte restaurant

















©2023 Cox Media Group