Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed robbery suspect following an incident in Claremont.

Deputies said the suspect entered Pineywoods Quick Stop Saturday morning and showed a handgun to an employee.

They then robbed the store of cash, cigarettes, and THCa flower before fleeing on foot, according to deputies.

Deputies said they were last seen heading toward Balls Creek Road.

This suspect is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

