Deputies searching for suspect in Rockingham highway shooting

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A Rockingham man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting on Highway 74 on Saturday.

Richmond County Sheriff Mark B. Gulledge reported the incident occurred just west of Rockingham.

The shooting took place near a large crowd, officials said. Investigators said they are currently working to gather information from those who were on the scene when the violence occurred.

Gulledge issued a call for public assistance to help identify those involved in the shooting.

“This incident happened on Highway 74, just west of Rockingham, amid a large crowd. If you witnessed anything or possess information, please come forward,” Gulledge said.

Members of the public can share information by calling the Richmond County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (910) 997-5454. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tip application online.

If a tip leads to an arrest, the individual who provided the information may qualify for a monetary reward.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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