Deputies share photo of suspect wanted for shooting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators shared a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday.

The shooting was on Airport Road near Miller Chapel Road.

The suspect was described as a tall, white man wearing black shorts, a black hoodie, and white Nike sneakers.

If you spot the suspect, you’re asked to call 911. The sheriff’s office said not to approach the suspect, but investigators don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.

We’re working on getting more details about what happened to the shooting victim.

