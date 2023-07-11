Deputy who was attacked was part of close-knit Cleveland County community

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Cleveland County sheriff’s investigators are following tips they hope will lead to the man accused of ambushing an officer on Monday. They’ve shared a sketch of the suspect they are searching for.

The deputy who was assaulted returned home from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon spent the day Tuesday talking to people in the area where Cleveland, Lincoln and Catawba counties meet. They told Lemon they were stunned to hear the news.

Many people who live nearby know that the land where the assault happened belongs to Capt. Jody Seagle’s family. When they heard he was beaten there, they felt this was personal -- not just for Seagle, but for them too.

By Tuesday, all that could be heard at Webb’s Orchard was a ping from the scales and talk about the attack on Capt. Seagle.

“They are like, ‘Did you see what happened yesterday? Are you worried about what’s in the area?’” owner Harvey Webb told Lemon.

“We like to think we are in a safe place but sometimes, crazy things happen,” employee Amy Carpenter said.

They said it’s painful when it happens to someone you know.

“Known him since he was in high school,” Webb said. “Kind of helped recommend him for the job at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.”

“Jody is a friend of all ours. He is a local guy. He used to go to church with me,” Carpenter said.

Seagle was headed to work Monday morning when he spotted a car on a dirt road. Many said what he did next is pretty common in that area.

“I would have done the same thing if I saw someone pulled over,” customer Scotty Holden said.

Sheriff’s investigators said Seagle stopped when he saw the car. They said he only got one foot out of the car when he was attacked from behind with a metal pole.

The sheriff said Seagle was on the ground when he fired shots into the suspect’s car, fearing the man would run over him.

People in Capt. Seagle’s community are thrilled to know he is well enough to talk and help with the investigation. They said they are keeping an eye out for the suspect in the case.

“Oh definitely want him apprehended and want him out of our community,” Webb said.

Sheriff’s investigators said they have received several tips since they released the composite drawing of their suspect. They said they are following up on every one of them and told me they will “leave no stone unturned.”

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and work boots. He has multiple tattoos on both arms and a “poorly done” Punisher-style skull tattoo on the left side of his neck. The car he was driving is described as a tan older model Buick passenger car with bullet holes.

If you seen him, call the Cleveland County Communications Center at 704-484-4822.

