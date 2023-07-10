Deputy hit with rebar in Cleveland County; authorities search for suspect

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a person accused of hitting a deputy with rebar.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday morning on Curt Ledford Road.

A deputy was out responding to a call when he was hit in the head with a piece of rebar, the sheriff’s office said. That officer returned fire at the person who hit him.

The deputy was not seriously hurt, investigators said.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned that person is still on the loose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

