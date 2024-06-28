Despite shaky debate, Dems reiterate support for Biden as nominee

CHARLOTTE — From former President Barack Obama to Harrisburg Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams, Democrats are backing Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for President, despite a rocky debate performance.

Biden held a rally in Raleigh Friday afternoon. Attorney General Josh Stein and Gov. Roy Cooper also spoke in favor of Biden.

“Four years ago, we told Donald Trump, ‘You’re fired,’” Cooper said to chants of “Lock him up.” “Now he wants his job back. We are not going to let him because the position is already filled.”

During his address to supporters in Raleigh, Biden said he’s not young but can do the job.

“I know I’m not a young man. I don’t walk as easily as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to,” he said. “But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth.”

Despite calls from some in the media, pundits, and anonymous Democrats, Biden and his campaign have indicated they are in it for the long haul.

Professor Eric Heberlig of UNC Charlotte, an expert on conventions, said the only way Biden isn’t on the ticket this November is if he drops out before the Democratic National Convention. That would trigger an open convention where delegates on the floor can nominate someone else. If Biden stays in the race, that won’t happen.

“I think the likelihood of an open convention is very low. It’s higher today, however, it was yesterday,” he said. “By party rules, they’re bound to vote for the candidates that voters back home told them to vote for, unless the candidate releases them.”

State House Rep. Diamond Staton-Williams, of Harrisburg, said Biden may have struggled at times but did better on substance than former President Donald Trump. She said Biden is the best person for the job

“I believe the president did a great job. I mean, who among us hasn’t had fumbled moments,” she said. “That’s my man, and I’m going to stick beside him. I believe all of America’s should as well.”





©2024 Cox Media Group