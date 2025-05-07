Rock Hill student charged after tap on classmate’s head

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill Schools mother sent a video to Channel 9 of what her daughter tapping another child on the head. Now, the young girl is charged with third-degree assault and battery.

The mother hoped the charges would be thrown out and her daughter could be in a juvenile diversion program.

However, the judge did not offer that. Instead, the judge suggested six months to one year of probation and a community interview.

The mom was shocked because she said her daughter had never been in trouble at school.

Assistant juvenile defender Arthur Sahtunkinish said the girl is from a loving home, makes good grades, and is involved in extracurricular activities.

Rather than accepting probation, the family will ask for a trial.

The public defender said he wants to talk to the judge about not providing juvenile diversion in several other cases this year.

Diversion programs help kids learn from their mistakes and help save time spent in Family Court.

