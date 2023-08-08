Local

Diesel fuel spills into creek after I-277 wreck, city officials said

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Diesel fuel spilled into Little Sugar Creek Tuesday morning due to a wreck, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services announced.

A saddle tank ruptured in the single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 277 near the Davidson Street exit.

About 20 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the creek, officials said.

Booms were put in the creek to contain and collect the fuel to remove it.

Officials said Tuesday morning that there were no negative impacts on aquatic life.

