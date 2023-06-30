Local

Part of I-85 South in Gaston County closed after crash, fuel spill

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash involving a truck that spilled fuel in Gaston County shut down part of Interstate 85 South on Friday morning.

Officials told Channel 9 that the southbound lanes of I-85 near Edgewood Road were shut down after a crash led to a fuel spill.

Travelers should expect heavy delays in the Bessemer City area.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

