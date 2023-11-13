Road in north Charlotte reopens after diesel spill

CHARLOTTE — A busy road in north Charlotte has reopened after being closed due to a diesel spill Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the outbound lane of North Tryon Street near Tom Hunter Road.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the road was not expected to reopen for several hours.

However, just before 6:30 a.m., the roadway reopened.

Channel 9 crews observed a USPS truck that appeared to be involved. However, it is unclear what caused the spill.

