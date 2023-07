CHARLOTTE — Two tractor-trailers collided in southwest Charlotte on Sunday morning, causing a minor fuel spill.

Emergency responders arrived at the Sam’s Club Distribution Center on Continental Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say there are no injuries in this accident.

(WATCH: Tractor-trailer carrying mobile home crashes, closing inner loop of I-485)

Tractor-trailer carrying mobile home crashes, closing inner loop of I-485





©2023 Cox Media Group