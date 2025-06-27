Dilworth homeowner indicted on multiple arson charges after explosion

CHARLOTTE — Michael Edward Barnette, 46, was indicted by a Mecklenburg County grand jury on multiple arson charges related to the explosion of his Dilworth home, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Barnette faces three counts of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson, and one count of first-degree arson resulting in injury to a fire investigator. He is also charged with three counts of malicious damage by explosives.

Abigail Cousino, a neighbor, reported smelling gasoline moments before the explosion and expressed concern for her safety had she been inside her apartment.

The explosion occurred at Barnette’s residence on Lombardy Circle on May 2, causing significant damage to neighboring homes, which were subsequently condemned. No fatalities were reported, but one neighbor sustained injuries.

The first-degree arson charges and malicious damage by explosives are linked to the damage caused to the adjacent properties. The second-degree arson charge pertains to the destruction of Barnette’s own home.

Jason Boggs, a fire investigator at the Charlotte Fire Department, was injured during the investigation when he stepped on a nail, requiring urgent medical attention. He received a tetanus booster and antibiotics.

Barnette was not present when authorities arrived at the scene. His phone was later tracked to Raleigh, but he was uncooperative when contacted. He was later arrested at Union Station in Chicago on May 9 and extradited to Charlotte in June.

Barnette remains in Mecklenburg County Jail without bond following his first court appearance on June 6.

