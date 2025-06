CHARLOTTE — A Dilworth homeowner accused of blowing up his own house is on his way back to Charlotte to face a judge.

Authorities arrested Michael Barnette on arson charges in Chicago three weeks ago.

His home on Lombardy Circle exploded on May 2.

Arrest warrants said he took off soon after.

The exact source of the blast has not been released by the Charlotte Fire Department.

