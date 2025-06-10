‘Disturbing’: Clover community wants answers, justice after hit-and-run that killed father

CLOVER, S.C. — A town in South Carolina is mourning the tragic loss of a father killed by a driver who didn’t stop to help.

It happened over the weekend near a Shell gas station along Highway 55 in Clover. Channel 9’s Tina Terry asked police about the investigation, but they still haven’t found the driver.

Now, they’re asking for the community’s help.

Police say the victim, Anthony Parker, was walking with his bike on the shoulder of Highway 55 when the car hit him and kept going.

“That is disturbing. You know for somebody to hit somebody and keep going. Don’t see how they can live with themselves,” Ron Penley, a neighbor, said.

Neighbors in Clover were disappointed that a driver hit 31-year-old Anthony Raheem Parker Sunday morning and just kept going.

“I think it’s terrible, I do,” said another neighbor, Marybeth Adams.

The South Carolina State Highway Patrol said Parker was likely hit from behind. Troopers don’t know the make or the model of the car involved, but they say it may have damage to the front or the passenger side of the vehicle.

“You would think if somebody saw something like that, they’d report it,” Penley said.

A GoFundMe page set up for Parker says he left behind a 3-year-old daughter. His loss is devastating family members, and people in the community are hoping they’ll get answers soon.

“I hope they get justice, I really do. They need justice, they need something,” Adams said.

The family is raising money to help with funeral expenses.

If you have information that can help find the driver involved, you can submit an anonymous tip to the highway patrol by calling 843-661-4705.

