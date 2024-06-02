Domestic incident draws police response in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Mooresville say a domestic incident ended with a peaceful surrender Sunday afternoon.
The police response caused a stir in a neighborhood near E Fenway Drive around 1 p.m. according to neighbors.
Mooresville Police tell Channel 9 that their department’s negotiators were able to get a suspect to surrender peacefully.
Channel 9 viewer Allan Westerholt shared some video with us of police blocking off the street.
There is no word on what sparked this incident at this time.
This is a developing story and all updates will be provided as they become available.
RELATED STORY: Police at apparent standoff at Gastonia Apartments
©2024 Cox Media Group