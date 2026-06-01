Argument leads to deadly shooting in Concord; teen arrested

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord police have arrested 17‑year‑old Keshaun Tirrell Degraffenreid in connection with a deadly shooting on Bedlington Drive NW early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the home around 12:40 a.m. for a reported assault with injury.

When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A 47‑year‑old man died at the scene. A 16‑year‑old girl was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators said the teenage suspect and the 16‑year‑old victim were dating and got into an argument that escalated into violence. Police said the older victim was shot while trying to intervene.

According to detectives, Degraffenreid fired multiple rounds, seriously injuring the teen girl.

Officers located the suspect on a nearby street. After a brief foot chase, they arrested him.

Degraffenreid is being charged as an adult. He is facing first‑degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor domestic violence, resisting officers, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Police, however, said the investigation is ongoing.

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