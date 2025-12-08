Domestic incident linked to fatal shooting in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Hickory during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Main Ave SW near US Hwy 321.

At the scene, they found Austin Lee Matthew Miller, 25, dead from gunshot wounds. James Michael Church, 32, was also identified as the shooter.

According to police, the shooting was linked to an active domestic incident involving parties traveling on US Hwy 321 into Hickory from Caldwell County. No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing, and authorities are seeking additional information from the public.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Ben Rogers at 828-261-2614.

