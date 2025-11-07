Off-duty Cleveland County deputy charged with murder in domestic violence shooting

SHELBY, N.C. — An off-duty Cleveland County sheriff’s deputy is accused of killing a female at his Shelby apartment Thursday night during a domestic violence incident, authorities said.

At about 10:35 p.m., someone called 911 about a shooting at Crown Ridge Apartments, located at 1635 South Dekalb Street.

Officers got to the apartments and found a female victim inside the apartment. She had been shot.

First responders tried to save her life, but she died from her injuries.

The Shelby Police Department turned the case over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, so the agency obtained warrants for Mitchell Jermaine Hilton, 37, charging him with first-degree murder who is in law enforcement custody.

The name and age of the victim hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

“Domestic violence is a devastating issue that affects individuals and families from all walks of life, including members of the law enforcement community,” the Cleveland County Sherrif’s Office stated in a news release. “It serves as a painful reminder that no one is immune to the far-reaching impact of these tragedies.”

No additional details have been made available.

