Domestic violence suspected in northwest Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — A woman was killed Monday morning in what police are calling a domestic violence situation in northwest Charlotte.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating it as a homicide.

Police say they got the call to the 5700 block of Cardington Court just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered one victim who had been shot. MEDIC pronounced the woman dead on scene.

Investigators say they are interviewing a person in custody.

CMPD Major Stephen Fishbach had a message for everyone in the community.

“If you or someone you know is involved in a relationship that may include domestic violence, please reach out to the police department so we can provide you with those essential resources that you may need,” he said.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the victim and the circumstances.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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