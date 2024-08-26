Downed power pole closes part of South Boulevard in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — As morning traffic started ramping up with commuters, a section of South Boulevard in Charlotte was closed because of a downed power pole.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over South Boulevard near Marsh Road and spotted the power pole blocking several lanes.

Crews were working on repairing the pole, but the entire roadway was blocked off. Traffic was diverted through an adjacent parking lot to get back onto South Boulevard.

It’s not clear what caused the crash into the power pole. We’re working on getting more details.

Keep an eye on live traffic conditions at this link.

(WATCH: CMPD investigating fatal crash in east Charlotte)

CMPD investigating fatal crash in east Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group