Local

Drake’s newest single name-drops Queen City

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour - Toronto TORONTO, ON - JULY 12: Singer Drake speaks to the crowd prior to the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Budweiser Stage on July 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Two weeks after Grammy-winning rapper Drake performed in Charlotte, his newest single released on Thursday drops a reference to the Queen City right in the title.

Drake put out the new song, “8 AM in Charlotte” on Thursday, accompanied by a music video featuring his son, Adonis.

The single is part of Drake’s upcoming album, For All the Dogs. The album is expected to be released on Friday.

RELATED >> Drake announces highly anticipated 'For All the Dogs' album will arrive this month

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the city of Charlotte noticed the reference and responded, saying “The dogs appreciate it.”

While the song is chock-full of idioms, similes and pop-culture shout-outs, it appears as though there aren’t any direct lyrics referencing Charlotte.

Channel 9 has reached out to Drake for a comment on the song’s reference to Charlotte.

(WATCH: Drake sets Billboard record for No. 1 R&B)

Drake sets Billboard record for No. 1 R&B

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read