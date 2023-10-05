Drake’s newest single name-drops Queen City

CHARLOTTE — Two weeks after Grammy-winning rapper Drake performed in Charlotte, his newest single released on Thursday drops a reference to the Queen City right in the title.

Drake put out the new song, “8 AM in Charlotte” on Thursday, accompanied by a music video featuring his son, Adonis.

The single is part of Drake’s upcoming album, For All the Dogs. The album is expected to be released on Friday.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the city of Charlotte noticed the reference and responded, saying “The dogs appreciate it.”

While the song is chock-full of idioms, similes and pop-culture shout-outs, it appears as though there aren’t any direct lyrics referencing Charlotte.

Channel 9 has reached out to Drake for a comment on the song’s reference to Charlotte.

