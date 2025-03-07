Dress for Success Charlotte launches fundraiser to help empower women

CHARLOTTE — Motorists may have noticed billboards highlighting local women in our area, and Channel 9 Anchor Erica Bryant is one of them.

“I’m proud to be among them,” Bryant said. “We’re all raising awareness for a great cause.”

Dress for Success Charlotte is holding the Your Hour, Her Power campaign to raise more than $1 million.

The nonprofit supports local women in need with free professional attire, mentorship, career development, and more so they can support their children and families.

Please donate one hour of your pay or volunteer one hour of your time,” Bryant said. “Every little bit helps.”

