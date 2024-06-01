Driver dies after hitting tractor-trailer head-on, troopers say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — An 80-year-old man died in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer Friday morning in Alexander County, troopers said.

James D. Durmire, of Hiddenite, was driving a 2002 Chevy Tahoe eastbound on U.S. Highway 64 near Boston Road when he crossed the centerline, hitting an 18-wheeler head-on.

Durmire died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Speed and alcohol were not a factor in the collision, according to the initial investigation.

