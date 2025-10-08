Driver dies after SUV runs off road, strikes tree, troopers say

HEATH SPRINGS, S.C. — A single-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning claimed the life of 41-year-old Hope LaToya Lockhart on Highway 903 and Longville Post Road in Heath Springs in Lancaster County.

Lockhart, of Ruby, South Carolina, was driving a 2010 Honda Pilot southbound when her vehicle veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are conducting an investigation into the crash.

