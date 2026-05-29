Salisbury teacher arrested on felony sex offense charges

SALISBURY, N.C. — Detectives with the Salisbury Police Department have arrested David Steelman, 51, a teacher with the Rowan-Salisbury School System, on felony warrants. Steelman turned himself in on Friday after warrants were obtained the day before, charging him with eight counts of sex offense with a student and two counts of indecent liberties with a student.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in 2020 regarding alleged offenses that reportedly occurred in 2012. The investigation identified one victim, who was a student at Salisbury High School at the time of the alleged incidents. Detectives determined the alleged offenses took place both on and off school property.

Steelman is currently employed by the Rowan-Salisbury School System as a teacher at Corriher-Lipe Middle School, police said.

The Rowan-Salisbury School System confirmed Friday that Steelman, a Career and Technical Education teacher, has been on administrative leave since March pending the investigation.

He has been with the district since 2004.

Steelman is currently being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. This remains an active criminal case.

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