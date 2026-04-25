Driver killed after hitting tree in Baton

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A driver was killed in Baton after his car veered off the road and struck a tree.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene on Connelly Spring Road near Baton Church Road in Caldwell County just before midnight on Friday.

Troopers said 39-year-old Roy James Byrd was killed in the crash.

Byrd was driving a 2013 Ford Taurus, traveling south at a high rate of speed, investigators said.

Officials said Connelly Springs Road was closed for about an hour while troopers investigated the crash.

Reports show the Taurus crossed the center line, drove off the roadway to the left, and then collided with a tree. Officials said the investigation indicates speed and impairment were contributing factors in the crash.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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