NC Senate committee advances bill banning unauthorized public camping

CHARLOTTE — State lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that would crack down on homeless encampments across North Carolina.

The Senate Health Care Committee has approved the Prohibit Unauthorized Camping Act, which would ban camping or sleeping on state or local government property without authorization.

Under the proposal, local governments could vote to designate specific public areas where camping would be allowed for up to one year.

The bill would be enforced by the Department of Labor.

The measure includes exemptions for people sleeping in their cars and for recreational camping on property already designated for that purpose.

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