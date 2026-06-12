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NC Senate committee advances bill banning unauthorized public camping

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Homeless encampment Some of the people forced back on the streets in Gastonia tell Channel 9 life is almost unbearable. They are part of the 150 people who had to leave Gastonia’s largest homeless encampment at Faith, Hope, and Love Ministries a week and a half ago.
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — State lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that would crack down on homeless encampments across North Carolina.

ALSO READ: ‘Unusual situation’: Woman at Gaston County homeless encampment charged with felony littering

The Senate Health Care Committee has approved the Prohibit Unauthorized Camping Act, which would ban camping or sleeping on state or local government property without authorization.

Under the proposal, local governments could vote to designate specific public areas where camping would be allowed for up to one year.

The bill would be enforced by the Department of Labor.

The measure includes exemptions for people sleeping in their cars and for recreational camping on property already designated for that purpose.

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