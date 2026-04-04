Coroner identified driver killed outside of disabled vehicle in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 77 in York County on Friday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene on I-77 northbound around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The crash involved a 2014 Jeep Wrangler and a 2018 Jeep Renegade, troopers said.

Officials said the Wrangler was pulling a utility trailer when it became disabled in the middle of the road.

The driver exited the car and was struck by the Jeep Renegade. The Wrangler’s driver died, troopers said.

The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Katherine Y. Mendoza Amador from Rock Hill.

Officials said toxicology and autopsy results are pending.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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