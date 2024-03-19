Duke Energy seeks to build new gas plant in region

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. is targeting a 2026 construction start for a new natural gas plant in Catawba County, according to a filing with the N.C. Utilities Commission.

The Charlotte-based energy giant applied last week to build two 425-megawatt, natural gas-powered combustion turbines at the Marshall Steam Station site on Lake Norman. The new hydrogen-capable gas units will aid the company’s plans to retire the longstanding coal-powered operations at the Marshall site.

Duke hopes to open the new natural gas units by 2029, NCUC filings show. The project is part of the company’s larger plan to reduce its carbon emissions while keeping up with rising energy demand.

