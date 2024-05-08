Local

Timeline: Storms expected Wednesday, could bring risk of tornadoes

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — There’s a strong potential for storms over the Charlotte area Wednesday afternoon, and a severe thunderstorm watch was issued just after 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for the Charlotte area through eastern Tennessee until 4 p.m.

According to Severe Weather Center 9, the storms could start brewing in the western part of the state around noon, and they could bring damaging winds and a low risk of tornadoes throughout the day.

Noon - 3 p.m.: Storms are expected to build up in the mountains of western North Carolina.

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Severe storms will move to the Charlotte area, but it could last into Thursday morning.

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Significant weather will move to the eastern part of the state.

The Severe Weather Center 9 team will be tracking the storms throughout the day, and we’ll update this article with new information when it’s available.

