Duke Energy sues local company

MOORSEVILLE, N.C. — Duke Energy Carolinas recently filed a lawsuit against a Mooresville excavating and paving company. The utility is seeking in excess of $70,000 related to an alleged incident that damaged an electric cable, court records state.

DEC filed the complaint in Mecklenburg County last week against Pedulla Trucking Excavating & Paving Inc., according to court records. DEC claims that Pedulla Excavating in May 2022 damaged a primary electric cable at or near 1620 Flat River Drive. The Charlotte-based utility is accusing the Mooresville company of trespass and negligence.

Read more here.

WATCH: FOP to move forward with no-confidence vote against Chief Jennings

FOP to move forward with no-confidence vote against Chief Jennings

©2025 Cox Media Group