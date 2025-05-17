FOP to move forward with no-confidence vote against Chief Jennings

CHARLOTTE — After a preliminary survey, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police Board of Directors has decided to go forward with a Vote of No Confidence against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

More than 800 people responded to the survey. And more than 70% of the respondents wanted to move forward with an official no-confidence vote, sources told Channel 9’s Joe Bruno.

Officials sent an email to the FOP informing them that the Board of Directors will be finalizing details on the best way to move forward with a formal vote.

No additional details have been made available.

